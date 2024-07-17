Dragon Ball Honors Akira Toriyama in Special Tribute Anime: Watch

Earlier this year, the world was left stunned at the news of Akira Toriyama’s death. The artist left the world to son at age 68, but as the creator of Dragon Ball, his legacy lives on. Countless tributes have been made in Toriyama’s name, and now, one of the most beautiful has gone live from New Challenger Productions. The anime short bids Toriyama farewell, and the gorgeous gift shows why the artist will never be forgotten.

As you can see below, the tribute ‘AKIRA NO.1: A Farewell to the God Father of Manga’ hits hard. The short begins with a shot of Goku playfully sparring with Toriyama himself as the Saiyan crosses his chopsticks with a pen. The clip goes on to show Goku’s respect for Toriyama, and it is hard to miss why. Goku may be world’s greatest hero, but without Toriyama, Dragon Ball would be nothing.

Created by New Challenger Productions, this short sums up how Dragon Ball fans have felt in the wake of Toriyama’s death. The team posted a special message alongside its memorial, and you can read the letter below:

“As a child, Dragon Ball Z was all I had. I have many things I’d like to say about him, things that aren’t in this speech, delivered by the amazing Jordan Woollen (the voice of Vegeta in LEGEND – A Dragon Ball Tale).But you know, maybe I don’t need to share them.I think that art is a very honest way to deliver to you what’s inside someone’s soul.So please accept this small tribute as my version of a eulogy, for the late Master Akira Toriyama. Rest in peace, power, and prosperity, my friend.”

For those who did not catch the news earlier this year, Toriyama died on March 1, 2024 from an acute subdural hematoma. A week later, Bird Studio made the tragic news public, and an outpouring of grief became public. From manga creators to sport stars and more, the world gathered in honor Toriyama’s legacy earlier this year. Now, all eyes are on the future of Dragon Ball in light of the news. This fall, Dragon Ball Daima is slated to debut, and the Dragon Ball Super manga is still on hiatus. But if fans know one thing, it is that Toriyama would want Goku’s story to live on well into the future.

