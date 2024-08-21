Dragon Ball Super Artist Inks New Sketch of Goku vs Jackie Chun

While Dragon Ball Daima prepares to arrive on the small screen this fall, Dragon Ball Super artist has taken the chance to return Son Goku back to his early years before the spin-off’s first episode. Toyotaro has long been a fan of the shonen franchise, getting his start in the manga game thanks to creating a fan manga that followed a wild new take on the Z-Fighters. Following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, the future of Dragon Ball Super’s manga remains up in the air. Luckily, Toyotaro is more than willing to work on new art before Goku and company’s potential comeback.

For those who might not have had the chance to watch the original Dragon Ball, Goku’s adventures as a kid involved searching for the dragon balls and participating in martial arts tournaments. During one of the tournaments, Son would take on a “mysterious” newcomer, Jackie Chun. Fans can clearly see that this combatant is none other than Master Roshi, who slapped on a wig to fight against his student as a way to test his skills. During their one-on-one fight, “Chun” was able to claim victory and teach Goku that he still had some training to do in his search for strength.

Dragon Ball: The Good Old Days

Toyotaro shared the new artwork to once again show off his skills while also confirming that Dragon Ball Super’s manga hiatus would continue. Following the recreation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and the battles that came immediately following Cell Max’s demise, the shonen series has left fans hanging as to what the future will hold. While this new art doesn’t share any hints as to when the manga will make a comeback, it proves that Toyotaro is still in love with the franchise.

https://x.com/DbsHype/status/1824465101505630248

Fans will have the opportunity to see a much younger Goku this October, as Dragon Ball Daima is seeing both Son and many of his allies transformed into their younger selves. At present, Dragon Ball fans have yet to decipher why this wish on the dragon balls was made but from the promotional material, it doesn’t seem like a selfless wish.

