Dragon Ball has a lot on its plate right now, but for guys like Goku, they thrive on the pressure. Right now, the Dragon Ball Super team is pressing forward with a brand-new movie, and that doesn’t even mention the manga’s monthly updates. From merchandise to video games and beyond, Goku has a lot to do, and Dragon Ball Heroes isn’t letting up the hero. After all, the Saiyan is about to tackle a new arc, and its first poster has gone live at last!

The update came straight from the team behind Dragon Ball Heroes ahead of the holidays. It was there Super Dragon Ball Heroes hyped its 12th Big Bang Mission arc, and this one will pit Goku against Fuu in a whole new way.

#SDBH BM12 Key Visual featuring Fuu VS Goku



BM12 begins on January 13, 2022.

Latest Anime episode: https://t.co/R8yAcb4qEw pic.twitter.com/lFr1YzqLU2 — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) December 20, 2021

As you can see above, the Dragon Ball Heroes poster released shows Goku to the right while Fuu hangs to the left. Our hero is powered up in his Super Saiyan Blue form right here, but there seems to be something different about this particular shot. After all, Goku’s blue hair is two-toned now, and he has some strange pink energy stirring up his aura.

Of course, Fuu looks very different here as well. The mad scientist looks younger here than he did during the first arcs of Dragon Ball Super. With black wings sprouting from his back, Fuu looks downright dangerous in this shot, and his red eyes only make this aura that much more sinister.

So far, fans know this new arc will pit Goku against Fuu, and that much has been true for a while now. Dragon Ball Heroes has watched the pair circle one another for months now, and so BM12 might bring their feud to a head. So if you think Goku is ready to test Fuu’s new powers, we’ll find out once the arc goes live on January 13th!

What do you think of this new Dragon Ball Heroes poster? Are you hyped for the anime to take on this new arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.