‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals its Next Villain’s Identity

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will soon be celebrating its 8th Anniversary with a brand new game coming to the Nintendo Switch, and with a new game comes a brand new villain for the series.

First teased toward the end of the first trailer for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission, the official website for the game officially revealed the new villain’s identity.

Cirrus – Squid like Character ;will play the key to the storymode in the new Switch SDBH Game pic.twitter.com/3DWiJZS6bq — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) December 18, 2018

As translated by @GovetaXV on Twitter, the new villain’s name is Cirrus. Although there’s still not much information beyond the new villain’s name, fans cannot wait to see what he’s going to bring the the franchise. With a strange squid like design, there is a theory that the character is actually connected to the Galatic Patrol. There’s a brief shot of Cirrus’ chest, and there’s a logo that fans believe resembles the Galactic Patrol insignia. Though it’s unconfirmed at this point.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission has not been confirmed for a release in the United States as of this writing, but is currently scheduled for a release in Japan in 2019. The game will feature over 1,000 of the cards featured in the original arcade game and touts that over 350 characters will appear.

Though these may be non-canon adventures, many fans quite enjoy what the Super Dragon Ball Heroes series brings to the franchise. If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

There is also a promotional anime series based on the arcade game, and Episode 6 of the series is currently scheduled to premiere on December 22. Episode 6 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series is titled “I’ll Settle This!! Ultra Instinct Finally Goes Into Operation!” The synopsis for the episode reads as such “After an endless fierce battle, Ultra Instinct finally goes into operation. Amidst the crumbling Prison Planet, a final battle begins with everything on the line!”

If you want to catch up before the newest episode goes live, the fifth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently available and is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito.” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such, “As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!”