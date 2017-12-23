‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teaser Sees SSJ3 Bardock and SSJ4 Gogeta

Dragon Ball Heroes is a fan-favorite arcade game in Japan because of the ability to use many characters is ways you would never expect outside of fan fiction. The latest update for the game features an animated opening that surely will please many fans of the series.

Currently in the midst of the “Attack on the Hell Gate” saga, Dragon Ball Heroes features a Super Saiyan 3 level Bardock and the return of one of the coolest characters from Dragon Ball GT, Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Heroes‘ latest update transformed it into Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Developed by Dimps, its the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene. The update brought enhanced graphics, the ability to play as seven characters at the same time, and the aforementioned additions to the lore like Super Saiyan 3 Bardock.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the other characters as many of them (such as Masked Bardock) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, and a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura.

Seeing Gogeta in action again, even if briefly, will surely have fans hoping Gogeta appears in Dragon Ball again.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.