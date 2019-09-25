Dragon Ball Juggling Routine Looks Ready to Summon Shenron

Dragon Ball’s titular mystical balls are some of the most alluring things inside and outside the world of the franchise. These wish granting orbs are highly sought after, and have sparked some of the franchise’s greatest stories. But scenes of characters simply interacting with their collection before being interrupted by a villain or major fight over them, so it often begs the question of what kind of ordeal handling magical orbs would actually entail. It turns out that it’s oddly satisfying just watching someone juggle the Dragon Balls without summoning Shenron.

samtwilt shared their contact juggling routine to Reddit, and it’s already been a huge hit with fans as they easily handle a few replica glass Dragon Balls. Seeing them flow in between each hand with ease really makes one wonder why we haven’t seen a villain play around with the Dragon Balls like this in the main series.

The Dragon Balls have gone through many changes throughout the franchise’s tenure. First introduced as some long lost mystical item, that all kind of went out the window as Goku and Bulma continued to go on increasingly tougher adventures. Going from a once a year wish to multiple uses, to having multiple wishes per summoning, and even breaking their own rules as the plot allowed, they’ve become a crucial means of escape for the franchise’s characters.

The over reliance on them is what eventually inspired one of the positively received arcs of the non-canon Dragon Ball GT series in which they eventually became corrupted to overuse. With the Dragon Ball franchise currently working on its next movie, this would be a fun new plot to explore in order to really challenge Goku and Vegeta in an era where their strength is on the level of the gods. Imagine seeing a new villain juggling the Dragon Balls in this manner on screen?

