Dragon Ball Art Imagines Kale and Caulifla's Strongest Fusion

Dragon Ball never fails to impress with its fusions, and one fan is pitching the next best thing with Kale and Caulifla's strongest fusion yet. The concept art comes from DaZe over on Twitter who decided to experiment with the Saiyan women of Universe 6. It was there they decided to have the pair do the Fusion Dance, and it is pretty much what fans have always wanted.

As you can see below, the Dragon Ball work shows a different kind of fusion between the Saiyan ladies. This new transformation results in Caulale rather than Kefla, and it has coloring far more similar to Caulifla. With the black hair and outfit, you would think you were looking at a genderbent version of Goku if you did not know better.

The fusion keeps dark hair on part of Caulifla, but Caulale has the facial features of Kale. Of course, the Fusion Dance puts the pair in Metamoran clothing, and it doesn't look much different from what Gogeta wears. A green-and-yellow cropped vest completes the fusion along with some baggy white pants. The only big difference comes with Caulale's tube top, but Caulifla is plenty used to that kind of outfit.

"Wait, fusion without the Potara? You Universe 7 guys think of everything, don't ya?" Caulale #DragonBall #ドラゴンボール Kefla pic.twitter.com/xXm0qhM573 — DaZe (@xDaZe_) April 25, 2020

Of course, Dragon Ball fans want this kind of Fusion Dance to happen in the series for real. It was a shock when the Universe 6 duo combined to form Kefla during the Tournament of Power. It was easier to introduce such a fusion since it comes about with the Potara Earrings, but the Fusion Dance technique will be a bit harder to teach. But if Dragon Ball Super dipped into an Universe 6 arc, well - anything is possible art that point.

What do you think of this Fusion Dance? Do you want Kale and Caulifla to unlock this form? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

