This Stunning Dragon Ball Figure of Majin Vegeta Is Worthy of a Saiyan

There is perhaps no better period of time for the Prince of the Saiyans than the Majin Buu arc where Vegeta fell beneath the sway of the wizard Babidi and became "Majin Vegeta", and this recently released figure from KD Collectibles has created a model that is truly worthy of a Saiyan! With Vegeta allowing himself to be possessed in order to not only gain a power boost, but a reason to fight against his eternal rival in Son Goku, Majin Vegeta was a warrior that was not hampered by emotions or the love of his family, creating a very unique character!

Dragon Ball Z had focused a number of its story lines on the rivalry that was set up between Goku and Vegeta, with the Prince of the Saiyans seemingly unable to ever get within striking distance of the air-headed brawler's power level. When the "golden opportunity" of being possessed by Babidi arrived during the Majin Buu arc, audiences received a battle unlike anything they had seen before in Akira Toriyama's franchise and even gave us what was considered by many to be the greatest character development for Vegeta to that point. Though Vegeta has long since given up his evil ways in his pursuit of power to defeat Goku, fans still look upon his time as "Majin Vegeta" fondly.

Twitter User KidSonGoku shared this amazing Dragon Ball Z model from KD Collectibles, perfectly portraying the moment where Vegeta reveled in his new nefarious transformation by launching an energy attack into a crowd of spectators in order to get the battle with Goku that he so anxiously desired:

Official sizes of KD Collectibles’ Majin Vegeta! Width - ~46cm

Height - ~50cm

Depth - ~ 39cm pic.twitter.com/4k0yRBEgNi — Ryan (@KidSonGokuTweet) April 23, 2020

Majin Vegeta recently appeared in the video game of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, wherein the events and character beats of the series were retold in a sprawling action RPG that allowed players to take control of the conflicted character for a short period of time. Though Vegeta is currently in a position of truly leaning into his heroic new path in the latest story arc of Dragon Ball Super, fans will always remember this time of DBZ fondly where Vegeta performed the ultimate sacrifice in trying to save his family and the world.

What do you think of this amazing Dragon Ball Z model? Would you like to see Majin Vegeta somehow re-emerge at some point in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

