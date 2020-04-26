Dragon Ball Fan Animates the One-Punch Man Crossover Fight We Deserve

✖

One-Punch Man is centered on Saitama, a hero who has grown so strong that all of his fights are ended in a single punch. No matter what opponents come his way, Saitama constantly aches for a real challenging fight that no one can really give him. That's why fans love debating how strong Saitama would be compared to other famous anime action heroes, and one of the most divisive is whether or not Saitama would be able to beat Dragon Ball's Goku in a fight. Given the god levels of strength of the two of them, fans can never really settle this one way or the other.

But if the two were actually going to square off in a fight, what would that actually look like? Since an official crossover between the two is probably never going to happen (even as One-Punch Man prepares to expand its franchise even further with a live-action effort), fans have taken it upon themselves to imagine what this fight would look like.

Artist @etoilec1 (who you can find on Twitter here) has definitely impressed fans with their effort with a short animation of Goku taking on Saitama. As a tease of what could potentially come from this fight between the two powerhouses, it's clear that we need to see a fully animated take on this fan anticipated fight more than ever. Check it out:

Like Dragon Ball, One-Punch Man is readying its own live-action film adaptation. Developed by Sony Pictures, and written by Venom scribes Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, there's not much known about the new film so far. But that hasn't stopped fans from imagining what actors could bring Saitama to the big screen! Let's hope it turns out better than Dragon Ball's effort!

Who would win in a fight between Dragon Ball's Goku and One-Punch Man's Saitama? How do you think the fight would go? Would Saitama be able to defeat Goku in one punch like all his other foes? Would Goku need to use Mastered Ultra Instinct in the fight against the supremely strong hero? Which of the two has the edge? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

