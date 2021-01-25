Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives King Kai Surprising Fem Spin

✖

One Dragon Ball cosplay has given King Kai a surprising fem spin! As the Dragon Ball franchise continues to raise the ceiling more and more on the various godly beings in its multiverse, fans can see how some of the most prominent characters from the earlier moments of the franchise have faded into the background as Goku and Vegeta turn their attention towards stronger and godlier beings. One such prominent figure is King Kai, who used to be one of the highest ranking figures in the franchise until Akira Toriyama began introducing beings of an even higher level and status.

The ceiling essentially broke with Beerus and Whis' introduction to the franchise during Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, and it's one of the main reasons why King Kai had been essentially removed from the core story and left for a few jokes here and there. But perhaps artist @nadyasonika on Instagram can change things with a surprising fem cosplay of King Kai that brings the former godly figure to the spotlight! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadyasonika (@nadyasonika)

King Kai's probably going to be left out of most of the fights and strategies from now as Goku and Vegeta are now training in godly and angelic powers with the newest arc of the series. After the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc brought Goku to a godly new stage of power thanks to his ability to now use the full Ultra Instinct form at will, and Vegeta vowing to catch up to his rival in his own way, the two have turned their attention to even higher planes of existence moving forward.

As Goku and Vegeta get stronger, so will their opponents as well. This means we'll likely see even less of King Kai going forward as Beerus and Whis fulfill that role of godly counsel when the fights head into these stellar new arenas. That doesn't mean King Kai will be completely brushed under the rug, however, as that comedic relief role is an important one to maintaining the balance of the franchise overall!

But what do you think of King Kai moving to the background more in Dragon Ball Super? Do you think he'll play a crucial role in the series again someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!