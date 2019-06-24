Dragon Ball Shares New Look at Androids 14 and 15

Dragon Ball has more titles floating around than it knows what to do with. Not only is Dragon Ball Super living on through its manga, but other projects like Xenoverse are still getting updates. And thanks to an impending Legends boost, fans will be visited by two familiar faces soon.

Well, mostly familiar. It turns out Androids 14 and 15 are heading to Dragon Ball Legends, after all.

Recently, social media came together when scans teasing the Androids’ arrival went live. As you can see below, the scan shows off both of the characters and teases new information about their entry into Dragon Ball Legends.

A better look at Androids 14 & 15 coming to Legends. Android 14 is said to specialize in Strike Attacks and he does more strike damage when with more Androids in order to make up for his weak blast. pic.twitter.com/6vw3PpmwA6 — Goresh (@Goreshx) June 20, 2019

“Android 14 is said to specialize in Strike Attacks and he does more strike damage when with more Androids in order to make up for his weak blast,” a fan known as Goresh shared.

“Android 15 supports Android teams. He increases damage dealt by allies when switched to standby and if they are Androids, their arts cost is reduced.”

For fans, the debut of these newcomers is an interesting one. Androids have been a part of the franchise for a long time, and you only have to see Dr. Gero about why. Android 17 and Android 18 are fan-favorite characters, but these two fighters aren’t as well known. Android 14 got his own film debut in the film Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13, and Android 15 was introduced there as well. Now, fans will get to test out these fighters in Dragon Ball Legends, so here’s to hoping their big comeback lives up to expectations.

