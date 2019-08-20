This LEGO Dream Set Brings Dragon Ball’s Kame House to Life

When it comes to hobbies, there are few as massive as LEGO building. Over the decades, the toy brand has become a cultural icon with dozens of franchises pursuing their own sets. Still, there are plenty of IPs who have yet to get LEGO sets, but that has not stopped one anime fan from designing their own.

So if you ever wanted to build up Master Roshi’s house from scratch, prepare yourself. One fan have designed the perfect Kame House LEGO set that has Dragon Ball fans going wild.

Over on Twitter, the user Black_Werewulf shared their original design. The piece was created using LEGO Digital Designer, and it allowed the user to make his own dream set based on Dragon Ball.

As you can see above, the piece is a simple one with lots of colors. The island getaway is brought to life by blue baseboards and some terrain additions to make a beach and grassy area. A few palm trees are added in the background while a small blue beach recliner chills next to the house. Finally, the pink-and-red house sits as the LEGO project’s main attraction, and it has ‘Kame House’ written across it as usual.

Of course, fans are glad to this custom design features a detachable roof which allows fans to check out Kame House. A LEGO minifig of Master Roshi is also needed and ultimately provided. That is one of the most exciting additions of all. The character is one of the most iconic in Dragon Ball, and a Master Roshi minifig opens the gateway to more anime figures down the line.

Sadly, Toei Animation has yet to strike licensing deals with LEGO, but this custom Dragon Ball design shows what could be.

