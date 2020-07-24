Dragon Ball Statue Will Let You Bring Majin Vegeta Home

✖

Vegeta is currently attempting to make his mark once again during the Moro Arc of Dragon Ball Super, but fans will always consider one of the Saiyan Prince's best moments to be during the Majin Buu Saga where he became "Majin Vegeta" and fans will now have the opportunity to bring home the fiendish version of the anti-hero with a bust from XZ Studios. Falling beneath the thrall of the sorcerer Babidi, on purpose mind you, Vegeta was given a power boost that allowed him to fight on an evil playing field with Goku in his Super Saiyan 2 form.

The Majin Buu Saga still has a lot of fans arguing to this day about its quality, with many believing that it wasn't able to live up to the likes of the Saiyan, Freeza, and Cell Sagas respectively. However, you'd be hard pressed to find Dragon Ball Z fans that don't agree that Vegeta becoming a "Majin" wasn't one of the best moments for the one time villain, unleashing the evil side of the Saiyan Prince once again in a bid to finally see if he could defeat Goku in a one on one fight. The true tragedy for Vegeta, aside from the number of people he killed within this state, was that Goku was holding back during their battle, never using the power of Super Saiyan 3 throughout.

Twitter User Ginta_Gill shared an image of the impressive bust of Majin Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z which is hard to come by, selling out across a number of retailers, that perfectly captures the menace of the character during the Majin Buu Saga that saw him sacrificing himself in order to bring down the pink villain:

In the series of Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta has come a long way, no longer struggling between his good and evil sides, but fully deciding to be a protector of the Planet Earth in order to protect his family of Bulma, Trunks, and their newborn daughter. With Babidi dead and Majin Buu on the side of the angels as well now, we don't expect a return of Majin Vegeta any time soon though we would imagine fans wouldn't mind seeing it!

