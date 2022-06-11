Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Shines Spotlight on Gohan and Pan

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is on the cusp of its debut, and that means all eyes are on the anime comeback. After a brief delay this spring, the film promises to bring Gohan and Piccolo center stage as Earth comes under attack yet again. This time, the Red Ribbon Army will front the assault, and a new promo has gone live showcasing how Pan will fit into this big plot.

As you can see below, the TV spot was released in Japan this week, and it highlights Gohan and his only child. Goku's son is shown fighting along with Piccolo as the Red Ribbon Army reintroduces itself to the world. The group seems bent on gaining power, and for some reason, its leaders decide kidnapping Pan is a good idea. And as you can imagine, Gohan is not about to let such a move slide.

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO – 15 seconds PV (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/fI83mBS48b — Hype (@DbsHype) May 31, 2022

The Dragon Ball Super promo goes on to show rapid-fire clips of Gohan and Piccolo fighting before Pan appears to throw a few punches. The reel ends with Pan reuniting with her dad while Gohan hugs his kid in his mystic form. So as you can see, messing with Gohan is a bad move. The Saiyan is considered one of the strongest fighters in Universe 7 let alone Earth. If you come after his family, Gohan isn't going to play nice, and the Red Ribbon Army will learn that the hard way.

And if for some reason Gohan was out of commission, well – the army would still be out of luck. Piccolo isn't about to let his protege's daughter get snatched on his watch. The same goes for Goten should his niece's life be on the line. These two would raise hell to save Pan, and that does not even mention Goku. Earth's mightiest warrior would drop everything to save Pan, and Goku has proven he can take the Red Ribbon Army once before.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promo? Are you excited to see Pan take center stage in its new film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.