Dragon Ball to Team-Up With Kuroko's Basketball Creator Soon

Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and the series has been celebrating its latest milestone with a rather ambitious project. If you did not know, the franchise is in the middle of celebrating its 40th anniversary, and it is doing so by teaming up with beloved artists in the industry. These collaborations have resulted in some gorgeous Dragon Ball makeovers, and soon, the creator behind Kuroko's Basketball will join in on the project.

Not long ago, the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project confirmed it will be working with Tadatoshi Fujimaki ASAP. The artist, who is known best for creating Kuroko's Basketball, will release their own Dragon Ball cover art next month. So if you want to see what they do, it will be included in Saikyo Jump in a few weeks.

As you can imagine, this collaboration has shonen fans buzzing given the combination of Fujimaki and Akira Toriyama. To date, a number of top-tier creators have taken part in this project, and more collaborations are going live monthly. From Masashi Kishimoto to Tatsuki Fujimoto and Tite Kubo, manga royalty are lining up to tribute Toriyama's work on Dragon Ball. So if you want to check out the project's full list of collaborators, you can find it below:

Masashi Kishimoto – Naruto



Tite Kubo – Bleach



Osamu Akimotto – Kochikame



Ryuhei Tamura – Beelzebub



Tatsuki Fujimoto – Chainsaw Man



Koyoharu Gotouge – Demon Slayer



Shinohara Kenta – Witch Watch



Tatsuya Endo – Spy x Family



Hiroshi Shiibashi – Nurarihyon no Mago



Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro – Toriko



Yusei Matsui – Assassination Classroom



Hirohiko Araki – JoJo's Bizarre Adventure



Kyosuke Usuta – Pyu to Fuku! Jaguar



Koji Inada – Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai



Mikio Ikemoto – Boruto: Naruto Next Generation



Are you excited about this collaboration coming up? Which other creators should join in on this project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.