‘Dragon Ball’ Fighters Get ‘Naruto,’ ‘One Piece,’ and ‘Bleach’ Makeovers

If you love shonen, then you are surely familiar with the heroes of Dragon Ball. You don’t even have to like the franchise to know who Goku is thanks to his easy-to-recognize design. After all, it is hard to overlook the Saiyan’s spiky hair, but Goku doesn’t have to look that one way.

No, as you can see below, one piece of fan-art just gave some famous Dragon Ball fighters interesting anime makeovers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, a user named /leodsmack reimagined guys like Goku in the style of other anime series. For instance, the protagonist was penned in the style of Naruto to see how Masashi Kishimoto would draw the Saiyan. Gone is the hero’s gravity-defying hair as Goku dons a simpler style here, and his face looks much narrower despite having rounded eyes.

As for Vegeta, fans of One Piece will be able to spot the hero with ease. The fan-art reimagines the Saiyan as if Eiichiro Oda drew him, and the stocky depiction made plenty of fans do a double-take. Not only did Vegeta’s Super Saiyan hair get toned down, but his face looks eerily similar to that of Roronoa Zoro.

The third sketch gives one of Dragon Ball Super‘s top baddies a makeover. Zamasu made his debut during the ‘Future Trunks’ saga, and he got a Bleach makeover in this piece of fan-art. The rogue Kai’s features look very sharp here as his eyes and nose end with intense points. Zamasu looks very much like an alien Aizen, so fans can only hope Ichigo Kurosaki would be strong enough to take this crazed god down.

