‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals New Sword Fighter

One of the biggest reasons Dragon Ball is such a fan favorite franchise is because Akira Toriyama created his fighters in many different shapes, sizes, and fighting styles. Some of the most popular of these, however, are the sword fighters.

Good thing the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game is teasing a new sword fighter unlike anything the Dragon Ball franchise has ever seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unique swordsman (hard to see). Not a typical DB design. I wonder if he & “red cloak” are the same guy? Very curious if Toriyama designed them, too. Eager to play. Regretful the beta tests are Android only. Soon though. Expecting more info from V-Jump. 13 days or so till leaks. pic.twitter.com/B97kiHLWCL — Tony Redgrave TDC (@DBReduxTDC) April 5, 2018

As spotted by Twitter user @DBReduxTDC, the trailer for Dragon Ball Legends reveals the silhouette of a character wielding two swords. The series has had sword fighters before, such as the fan favorite Future Trunks, but there has never been a character with the same long hair (or cape) and armor.

It’s certainly going to be a ally or foe that Goku will not want to fight against as seeing just the visage of this new sword fighter is intimidating. Dragon Ball Legends is currently being prepped for a release on iOS and Android devices sometime this Summer. For those who weren’t lucky enough to get into the first beta, a second testing phase will be opened from April 13-16.

This second beta will support three times the number of players with 30,000 beta participants being accepted, though a new application process will require players to apply once again for the beta. More information about the game, and this new character will hopefully be revealed within the coming weeks.

