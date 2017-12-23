How Involved Will Toriyama Be With ‘Dragon Ball’s New Movie?

The next film in the Dragon Ball franchise is definitely hotly anticipated by series fans next year, and fans have been wondering whether or not series creator Akira Toriyama would be as involved with the new film as he was in the previous two films.

As the next Dragon Ball film is the 20th in the franchise’s history, and aims to be the best in the series’ history, it only makes sense that original creator Akira Toriyama will be handling a lot of its production duties.

From a statement from Toei Animation, there is confirmation that Akira Toriyama is indeed in charge of the “original work, script, and character designs.” Clarifying what Toei’s statement of “original work” means, Twitter user @Herms98 explains that “original work” is the “standard credit [Toriyama] gets on all Dragon Ball product, as the creator of Dragon Ball. The script and character designs he’s doing for the movie are new, but ‘original work’ just means the old Dragon Ball manga.”

If you’re wondering what it means for Toriyama to be credited with the “original work”, that’s the standard credit he gets on all DB product, as the creator of DB. The script and character designs he’s doing for the movie are new, but “original work” just means the old DB manga. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 16, 2017

Along with Toriyama working on the film, there have also been details shared over its possible story. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.