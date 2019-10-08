NFL Star Demario Davis Clarifies New Dragon Ball Victory Dance

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t believe that Dragon Ball isn’t one of the most popular, if not the most popular, anime franchise in the world. Since debuting in the 1980s thanks to creator Akira Toriyama, the franchise has only picked up speed in terms of its overall popularity and the series continues to find brand new entry points for different mediums, one of which is the National Football League! New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis performed a celebratory dance to honor the world of Saiyans and Dragon Balls to fans across the world.

The Online Saints news source, Saints Wire, shared Demario’s explanation of his dance on their Official Twitter Account, with Davis making sure that folks asking him about this dance knew that it was not in fact related to Street Fighter, but was instead the traditional Kamehameha energy attack that we’ve come to know so well:

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis broke out a new celebratory dance move, and wants to make sure people get the reference: https://t.co/Zoh2e7it17 — TheSaintsWire (@TheSaintsWire) October 7, 2019

It’s understandable that people may confuse Kamehameha with Ryu and Ken’s trademark move of the Hadouken, as both use very similar movements to deliver their energy attacks. Though the Hadouken and Kamehameha may be delivered in a similar fashion, their individual levels of destruction do not compare to one another. The Hadouken is more of a sphere, hitting opponents with an energy that is somewhat similar to lightning while the Kamehameha is simply a giant energy wave that manages to engulf opponents in its light.

This isn’t the first time that Dragon Ball has managed to find its way into the NFL as players have managed to pull off a pitch perfect interpretation of the fusion dance which was responsible for the creation of Gotenks and Gogeta. The franchise has also appeared in the National Football League through some specific merchandise worn by the players, such as visors, cleats, and numerous other articles of clothing.

What do you think of Demario Davis unleashing a Kamehameha on the field? What other Dragon Ball easter eggs have you managed to find in the NFL? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Saiyans!

