Dragon Ball: Professionals Hilariously Examine The Ginyu Force as a Team

One of the biggest threats to the Z-Fighters on the Planet Namek wasn't just the alien despot responsible for the destruction of the Planet Vegeta, it was the Ginyu Force. A group of five alien fighters that were run by the titular Captain, the villains haven't played a role recently in Dragon Ball Super. Now, the official Dragon Ball website has brought in team professionals to examine where the GInyu Force went wrong and how they might have had a chance to take down Goku and company.

The shonen franchise interviewed Okayama University professor Ryo Misawa, who specializes in social psychology and organizational psychology. The interview began with Misawa breaking down the structure of the Ginyu Force, "There's Jiece, who supports Ginyu as a sub-leader of sorts; Recoome, who's the muscle of the group and the life of the party; Recoome's partner in crime, Burter, who's the fastest in the galaxy; and Guldo, who skillfully wields psychic powers. In particular, Guldo differs greatly from his teammates. Although he doesn't have a staggeringly high Power Level like his teammates, he was able to become a member of the group on account of his special powers. In that sense, this team doesn't have a hierarchical formation based on just physical strength or pure Power Level. Even though there is a bit of a rivalry between them as they try to make their own skills stand out, they also want to make good use of each other's strengths and specialties."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The Ginyu Force Returns

The psychology expert then placed a magnifying lense on Captain Ginyu himself, "And then there's the team leader, Ginyu. One scene that really left an impression on me was when he went to "take the best part" and claim Vegeta as his opponent. When his subordinates complained that this was unfair, he immediately respected their opinions and changed his mind. In this way, he helps builds his team's motivation while at the same time reinforcing that Frieza's orders must be obeyed without fail. You could say he's sort of an ideal middle manager that supports Frieza's forces."

Professor Misawa then broke down why the Ginyu Force failed and how they might have succeeded, "Unfortunately, it seems that Ginyu had a lapse in judgment at the very beginning of this exchange. Initially, he took the task of transporting the Dragon Balls upon himself and left his subordinates to decide whom to fight via roshambo. This was supposed to enable them to get to work quickly. However, if they wanted to work the best as a team, he should have fought together with his subordinates as a team rather than having them fight individually. It can be said that he worked so hard to stand out on his own that he left things to his subordinates, which then lead to the team's failure. Furthermore, he failed to inform Frieza of the critical situation, and his plan to work alone with Jiece really backfired."

Via Official Dragon Ball Website