Piccolo Voice Actor Shares Homage To The Character On His Big Holiday

Dragon Ball fans recently celebrated a string of special holidays based on Japanese puns on the names of Goku, Gohan, Goten, and even Piccolo. “Piccolo Day” was probably the most enthusiastic given that even his voice actor has gotten in on the love.

Piccolo’s Japanese voice actor Toshio Furukawa celebrating Piccolo Day in a big way as he posted a photo showing love for his character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first image in his tweet is a hilarious reference to Pop Team Epic, which Furukawa played a role in as main character Popuko in the second half of the series’ second episode. The second is more wholesome and personal as Furukawa poses with some of his Piccolo art, collection of plushies, and adorable puppies.

Furukawa has had a lot to celebrate lately as Piccolo has made quite a name for himself in Dragon Ball Super. Before the series came to an end, Piccolo played a major role in many of the series’ big story arcs and fights with the Tournament of Power giving him his most time to shine.

Calling back to old techniques, working with Gohan, fans were absolutely in love with Piccolo during Super and can’t wait to see what the character cooks up in the future.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.