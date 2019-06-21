Dragon Ball Previews Metal Golden Cooler

We did not expect this! Dragon Ball has apparently slipped under the radar a preview for an upcoming version of Golden Cooler that takes a page from his metal form, creating the new Metal Golden Cooler. While this is most likely for the insane spinoff series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, this new version of Golden Cooler makes for an amazing design choice with a new robotic sheen. Following his beat downs in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the rejuvenated Golden Cooler could certainly use a new power up.

Twitter User SLOPlays dropped the first look at the new form of the despotic villain as he looks to give some certain Saiyans a new threat to face:

FUCKING GOLDEN METAL COOLER IS REAL 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EWxyDGB7Lc — SLO 느린 #RoadTo100k (@SLOplays) June 19, 2019

We did originally note that this was a new form for Golden Freeza, so our apologies on that one! This is in fact the newest form for Metal Cooler that is taking a page from his brother’s arsenal to give himself a new powerup while retaining his robotic form.

Golden Freeza made his first appearance, being wished back to life by his underlings and finally training like everyon else in the Dragon Ball series. After one month of punching one of his insubordinates, Freeza gained the ability to transform into his most powerful form, Golden Freeza. The movie Resurrection of F saw Freeza’s new form put to the test against the combined forces of Goku and Vegeta, who had their own new transformations in Super Saiyan Blue.

Cooler himself first became “metal” in the sixth feature length Dragon Ball Z film, The Return of Cooler. In it, Cooler returned in a new robotic form, threatening the people of New Namek, that had been destroyed by his brother. Though he managed to give Goku and Vegeta a run for their money in their Super Saiyan forms, he was ultimately defeated by a well placed energy ball in his chest. Not even Big Getty Star was enough to save him!

The current series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, has introduced audiences to a ton of crazy new events and characters. Super Saiyan Blue Goku fought against his Super Saiyan 4 counterpart. Cooler returned with his own final Golden transformation. Goku’s Ultra Instinct ability returned while fighting characters that seem pulled from Dragon Ball GT. With the release of the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes nigh, we’ll see if Metal Golden Cooler makes his debut.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.