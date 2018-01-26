Goku Actor Says More ‘Dragon Ball’ Movies and Games Are Coming

The news that Dragon Ball Super is coming to an end has a lot of fans going H.A.M. with panic, but the series is ending at a good time, with some great pieces of content coming in the form of a new movie about the origins of the Super Saiyan God, and the newly-released video game Dragon Ball FighterZ. If that wasn’t enough, Dragon Ball‘s voice of Goku, Dub actor Sean Schemmel, is getting fans hyped with a promise he just made on a Reddit Q&A: “I’m sad about super ending, but there will be more movies and video games.”

That post prompted a flood of fan responses, a lot of which called for Schemmel to clarify what he meant about the claim that more games and movies are on the way. Was he referring to projects beyond the 2018 movie and Dragon Ball FighterZ? One fan tried to add some conditional terms to the statement, saying there would be more games and movies if the ones already coming made enough money. Schemmel’s response seems to indicate that the wheels of production may in fact already be turning:

In our breakdown of why Dragon Ball Super is ending, we discussed how Toei may be pulling assets from production on a weekly anime to better focus on bigger projects like games and movies, which will be closer to the series standards that Akira Toriyama set. Spinoff projects tend to be better when the creative forces behind the IP are involved – which is certainly true, judging by the response to Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Right now we’re in a tense holding pattern, waiting for Toei to reveal what’s coming next for Dragon Ball, and when we’ll actually see the next TV series. Just Don’t hold your breath.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.