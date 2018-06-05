These ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Nike Sneakers Need To Become A Real Thing

You might not think it, but there’s a market out there for anime kicks. The only thing better than watching your go-to shonen is wearing a pair of sneakers inspired by their favorite heroes. So, you can understand why Dragon Ball shoes are in high demand, and one graphic designer wants to make that happen.

Over on Instagram, an artist named Matthew Walsh showed fans what a pair of Son Goku sneakers could look like. The graphic designer thrilled fans with Nike x Dragon Ball concept art, and it seems Walsh has brought one of those kicks a step closer to reality.

As you can see below, Walsh showed what his Goku-inspired Air Max 1 sneakers would look like. The body of the shoes are covered with frayed orange fabric that mimics the hero’s Gi. With blue accents, the shoes rock some black laces and sport a white sole. The iconic colors are paired with a heel decal with Nike’s swoop logo housed inside of the Flying Nimbus. And, as you may imagine, fans are dying to get their hands on this one-of-a-kind shoe.

“GOKU AM1 Kamehamehaaaaa!! Oh my Shenron these came out absoloutley fire!! The ripped canvas on these is next level! Nimbus on the back flying ✈ Gonna have to make these a reality,” the designer wrote.

So far, it doesn’t look like Nike will be able to roll out shoes like this anytime soon. The brand doesn’t have any known deals with the companies responsible for Dragon Ball, but Adidas does. In fact, the designer brand is set to unveil its own Dragon Ball Z kicks this year, so fans can decide which of these line-ups they like the best.

