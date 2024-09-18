Dragon Ball Finally Pits Cell Against Frieza in New 'Sparking Zero' Clip

When it comes to the biggest villains introduced in Dragon Ball Z, anime fans routinely mention Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu as examples. While Buu helped bring the shonen series to an end, the series wouldn't be what it is today without Cell and Frieza leading the charge in their fight against the Z-Fighters. While we have never seen the two antagonists canonically do battle, it appears that the highly anticipated fighting game, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, will see the pair fighting one another. In a new video, the Z-villains get ready to battle one another in a fight that many anime fans have been dying to see.

One of the biggest reasons that Frieza was never able to have a tete-a-tete with Dr. Gero's creation was that the villain was dead when Cell first emerged. Following his death at the hands of Future Trunks, it was only until Dragon Ball Super that the destroyer of Planet Vegeta was wished back to life. The shonen sequel series didn't just bring Frieza back from the dead but it did bring Cell back to the spotlight, albeit in a very different manner. Rather than seeing the biological nightmare wished back to life, the latest faction of the Red Ribbon Army created a creature known as "Cell Max", increasing the power of the Z-villain but losing the personality that was part of Cell.

Frieza Vs. Cell: Who Would Win?

At this point in Dragon Ball Super, it would be an easy bet that Frieza would take home a victory if Cell were brought back to life. As manga readers know, the shonen series saw Frieza discovering a Hyperbolic Time Chamber. Thanks to the specific locale, the alien despot was able to cram in years of training, making him the new strongest being in the universe and garnering a new transformation dubbed "Black Frieza". In this new Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero clip, we see Frieza and Cell preparing to battle and cracking wise regarding their series' resurrections.

Special Quotes/Interaction: Perfect Cell vs DBS Frieza



THIS DIALOGUE GOES HARD, THE BEST ONE SO FAR🔥 #SparkingZero



(Via @Biscxtti ) pic.twitter.com/0wJmAwtwHJ — Ayoub (@AwarenaNoAyoub) September 17, 2024

Could Frieza Or Cell Be In Daima?

While Dragon Ball Daima will take place following the death of Kid Buu but before the start of Dragon Ball Super, this doesn't necessarily mean that the two anime villains are restricted from making an appearance. The Z-Fighters haven't been shy about venturing into the afterlife in the past, as the anime has featured Cell and Frieza stewing in the underworld in the past. One of the big elements that was featured in recent Daima trailers is the arrival of the Demon Realm in the main continuity, hinting at a supernatural aspect that could bring back deceased antagonists.

When Have Frieza And Cell Met?

In Dragon Ball Z's anime adaptation, there were anime-only scenes that featured both Cell and Frieza watching the fight against Kid Buu, lamenting how powerful Son Goku had become. Another major example that many Dragon Ball fans are aware of is the Super 17 Arc of Dragon Ball GT. Thanks to the creation of new android Super 17, the underworld was burst open and various villains were resurrected as a result. During the spin-off sequel, a child-sized Goku fought against Frieza and Cell, making short work of two of Z's strongest foes. At this point, there has never been a canon fight between these two villains but Dragon Ball fans are still crossing their fingers that this brawl might arrive in the shonen's future.

Want to see if we ever see the two Dragon Ball Z villains trade blows? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters.