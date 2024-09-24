Dragon Ball Team Settles Rumors About Moro's Role in 'Sparking Zero'

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is set to be the next highly anticipated arrival in the Budokai Tenkaichi series, a string of fighting video games that is known for its wild action and intimidating rosters. The upcoming anime video game will hit PCs and consoles on October 11th, meaning shonen fans still have several days to discuss who might be added the impressive roster. In a recent interview with Sparking! Zero's producer, Jun Furutani, a question was asked regarding characters that have only appeared in Dragon Ball Super's manga. During the conversation, Furutani answered as to whether the likes of Moro and Granolah will hit Sparking! Zero's roster.

For those who have been strictly on the anime side of the aisle for all things Dragon Ball Super, you might not be aware of what has been happening in the manga. Following the Tournament of Power and the fight against Broly, the Moro Arc introduced Goku and Vegeta to the powerful titular sorcerer who harbors some dark powers. On top of being quite strong in the power-level department, Moro had the ability to absorb the energy of opponents around him. Luckily, Goku and Vegeta were able to score a win against the villain thanks to teaming up, and Son learning new forms of Ultra Instinct.

(Photo: Shueisha & Bandai Namco)

Is Moro Sparking! Zero Bound?

In a recent interview with IGN, Sparking! Zero producer Jun Furutani dodged the question as to whether or not Moro or Granolah will arrive as a part of the fighting game's roster, "At this point, the short answer is, it's difficult to talk about these things. Yeah, yeah. Due to various situations. I'm sure you understand." This might not be the answer that many shonen fans were hoping to hear, but it doesn't close the book on these manga characters from making an appearance.

While there has been downloadable content featured in Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, there is sure to be far more in the future. Recent Dragon Ball video games such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 would regularly release quite a lot of DLC. Keeping this in mind, the upcoming fighting game might not be satisfied with its roster that already clears 180 characters.

Moro & Granolah's Anime Future?

Granolah the bounty hunter and Moro the sorcerer have yet to arrive in any of Dragon Ball's anime adaptations. While it is possible that they could appear in the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima, the anime's time period makes it unlikely. The series will take place following the death of Kid Buu but before the start of Dragon Ball Super. The two manga-only characters may appear as cameos but meeting Son Goku and the Z-Fighters prior to their meetings in the manga seems unlikely.

As of the writing of this article, Dragon Ball Super has yet to confirm when it will return to the small screen following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power. Considering how long the Moro and Granolah The Survivor Arcs were, they could warrant quite a few anime episodes when all is said and done. Perhaps once Daima does come to a close, Toei Animation might have a surprise for fans when it comes to Dragon Ball Super's future.

Want to see if Moro and Granolah will have a reveal in Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero? Follow along with Team Anime and Team Gaming on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the upcoming fighting games roster and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.