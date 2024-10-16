Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Mod Brings Super Saiyan White to Life

Dragon Ball is a wild series, and over the years, we have seen it put its heroes through the wringer. From King Piccolo to Frieza and Goku Black, plenty of villains have tested our faves over the years. Of course, our heroes have come back in kind with insane power boosts to fight. Now, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is leaning into those power ups with its huge roster, and a new mod is going viral as it brings Super Saiyan White to life.

Yes, you read that right. Super Saiyan White has been a fan-favorite transformation for years despite it not being a real thing. The fandom took Super Saiyan White to heart in 2017 after Dragon Ball Super unlocked Gohan’s potential once more. The Saiyan was able to use his Ultimate form once again during the Tournament of Power. But before the form made its return, the fandom took over social media with rumors about Super Saiyan White.

And now? Well, we can get an idea of how that form would look IRL. A mod for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has taken care of that fantasy, and it looks nothing short of epic.

SUPER SAIYAN WHITE TAKES ON DRAGON BALL: SPARKING ZERO

The mod, which comes from UltMa647 and Alphakennytime, is going viral as you can see here. Super Saiyan White Gohan enters the battlefield, and he is joined by another mod. Another fan-made character named El Hermano shows up, and he is clearly related to Jiren. Years ago, Dragon Ball fans made up the character during the Tournament of Power era, and that lore left an impression. Now, modders have brought El Hermano to life, and he can take on Super Saiyan White Gohan.

https://twitter.com/DbsHype/status/1845661377928552537

It is wild to see how the Dragon Ball fandom can sway the series, and this latest mod makes that discourse all the juicier. The franchise has never addressed Super Saiyan White, but for years, the form has preyed on the fandom’s mind. Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has given those fans an outlet to turn Super Saiyan White into a reality. And thanks to this viral mod, many fans are begging for the form to appear in the canon.

WILL DRAGON BALL EVEN UNLOCK SUPER SAIYAN WHITE?

But will Dragon Ball ever make Super Saiyan White canon? Well, that is a loaded question. There is no doubt that Dragon Ball loves a good power boost, and it has created dozens of forms over the years. From Orange Piccolo to Beast Gohan and Super Saiyan God, the series has run the gambit. It is entirely possible for Super Saiyan White to appear in the anime one day, but Goku is a crossroads right now.

After all, the character just brought their new anime to life, so Goku is playing things safe. Dragon Ball Daima is live, and it is set well before the events of Dragon Ball Super. It seems unlikely this new anime will feature Super Saiyan White as that form wasn’t one we saw Goku use against Beerus. His arsenal is definitely limited now, and that is not all.

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, passed away earlier this year after spending years bolstering the series. He was the mastermind behind Dragon Ball‘s power boosts, so there is no telling how new forms will make their way into the franchise moving forward. But you know, this is Dragon Ball we are talking about. There is no way Goku can go a long time without surpassing his limits.

What do you make of this wild Dragon Ball mod? Do you want the series to make Super Saiyan White canon?


