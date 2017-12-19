This ‘Dragon Ball’ and 'Star Wars' Mash-Up Is Out Of This World

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has got the world buzzing about the sci-fi franchise once again, and Dragon Ball isn't about to let that kind of publicity go untapped. Over on Instagram, one fan just mashed-up the Lucasfilm series with Freeza, and it works surprisingly well.

If you haven't checked out Thomas Nowo's work, then you will want to do so ASAP. The French artist is well-known for his colorful fan art, but his ability to combine Star Wars and Dragon Ball into a seamless crossover has got fans buzzing.

As you can see below, Nowo did up a drawing featuring Freeza and a group of Stormtroopers. Toei Animation's official Twitter shared the unbelievable sketch, and fans admit they'd like to buy a print of the piece.

The colored drawing shows Freeza as he stands behind a squadron of Stormtroppers, The Star Wars fighters are all donned in Saiyan armor, and their some of their high-tech blasters have been replaced with Dragon Ball-friendly ammunition. So, if you ever wanted to see Goku take on Stormtroopers, Nowo is your best chance as seeing such a showdown happen.

Of course, Nowo is no stranger to Dragon Ball fan art. The artist has shared a slew of sketches he's done for the franchise online. Nowo's most recent post on Instagram is a hand-drawn poster of Dragon Ball Z's crew, and he has also inked sketches of Game of Thrones, Naruto, and various sports teams.

