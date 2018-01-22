‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Highlights Android 17’s Next Move

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is down to its final minutes, and each week of the series has brought another high-profile elimination. Episode 124 was no exception, as Gohan’s tag-team with Freeza against the light speed threat of Universe 11’s Dyspo resulted in both Gohan and Dyspo being eliminated from the tournament, while Freeza’s revealed his proposed betrayal of Universe 7.

With four Universe 7 fighters left against The Pride Troopers of Universe 11, maybe Goku and Co. can win the Tournament after all! As you can see above, one fighter who is about to go for broke in the next episode is none other than Android 17!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the preview both tells and shows us, No. 17 will be further revealing why he is indeed one of the top ranked powers on the Universe 7 team, tapping into his nigh-inexhaustible power to tag-team Toppo alongside Freeza! As the preview states:

“No. 17 pushes with his infinite energy while Freeza attempts a sneak attack!”

However, Dragon Ball Super spoilers (along with the end of this preview) have demonstrated that even the combined might of Android 17 and Freeza won’t be enough to stop Toppo; in fact, this attack will apparently push Toppo to finally qualify for ascension to true God of Destruction level. No telling what the new god will choose as his first act of destruction – but it doesn’t bode well for Android 17 and/or Freeza.

The final bout of the tournament is now coming into sight, as Goku and Vegeta’s respective new powerups are put to the ultimate test against Jiren, who seems to be getting more powerful by the minute.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.