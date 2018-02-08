‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoiler Confirms a Tournament Surprise

Dragon Ball Super only has mere minutes left in the Tournament of Power, and fans have been speculating like crazy about how the tournament will end, and what the chances are that Universe 7 will end up on the winners’ podium. However,this latest batch of Dragon Ball Super episode spoilers reveal something that’s going to throw a monkey wrench into a lot of those fan theories:

Short preview summary for DBS ep.126 on the Fuji TV site: https://t.co/z1kQZMJuo6 pic.twitter.com/ma9yEHljx9 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 29, 2018



Up until now, theories about the Tournament of Power’s ending have been built around a progression of eliminations that will boil things down to a two-fighter finale. While there was some debate about what that final bout would be, most fans expected an epic match between Goku and Jiren to determine the outcome. That’s definitely still possible, but this free-for-all format of the next episode is going to keep us guessing all the way through.

One big immediate question in this episode 126 synopsis is: what does this arena destruction mean for Freeza? Right now, the nefarious villain is passed out on a wayward piece of arena debris, after taking a resounding butt-whipping from GoD Toppo. If this free-for-all destroys the entire arena, will it cause Freeza’s ultimate elimination, or create enough of a debris distraction to make the other fighters forget he’s still in the mix?

If it’s the latter, then there’s going to be a clear pathway to Freeza winning the Tournament of Power for Universe 7, and getting the ominous reward of a Super Dragon Balls wish. That alone would be all the reason needed for Dragon Ball Super as we know it to end.

Featured Image Credit: Rmehedi @DeviantART