Final ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode Reveals Fate Of Its Destroyed Universes

Dragon Ball Super is no stranger to destruction. Over the years, the series brought its fair share of lives to an end, but the show’s violence peaked with the Tournament of Power. The bloody affair saw several universes get wiped from existence, snuffing the lives of millions. So, you can understand why audiences wanted to know how those deaths would be handled in the TV show’s finale.

Well, the series made sure to address that question in episode 131. So, as you may have guessed, spoilers below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

After a long wait, Dragon Ball Super released its final episode, and fans clamored to see the epic event go down. The finale followed Goku as he teamed up with his fellow Universe 7 fighters to take on Jiren. With Android 17 and Freeza at his side, the hero was able to push Jiren out of the tournament, but it came at a cost. Goku and Freeza went over as well, leaving Android 17 as the event’s last man standing and obvious MVP.

As promised, the tournament’s winner was granted a wish, and Android 17 took a minute to weigh his options. The fighter chose to do something he felt Goku would have, so Android 17 asked the Omni-Kings to revive all of the annihilated universes who were wiped out for losing at the tournament. Each of the universes were brought back into existence, reviving an untold number of characters in one go. When the losing teams came to, they found themselves back at home, and fans were shown a brief overview of how the squads felt about their impromptu resurrection.

Of course, fans cannot say they are too surprised by this turnaround. Android 17 may not have made such a selfless wish before, but the franchise is very familiar with bringing characters back from the dead. Goku and Vegeta have been offed a few times only to be brought back. These universes’ revival was expected by many, and the return of characters like Jiren open a door to new story possibilities for future Dragon Ball series. Now, all the franchise needs is to bring back Grandpa Gohan somehow, and all of its resurrections will be complete.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBallSuper airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Are you surprised by the Dragon Ball Super finale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!