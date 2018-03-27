‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Teases Its “Brief” Interlude

There are few things in life harder than saying goodbye. For anime lovers, they know the plight well. Beloved franchises can go years without an update, and many feared Dragon Ball would retreat once its latest TV show aired its finale. However, it doesn't sound like that will be the case.

After all, the final episode of Dragon Ball Super seems to hint the franchise will have a comeback sooner rather than later.

So, spoilers below! You have been warned!

Not long ago, the finale of Dragon Ball Super went live in Japan before going global online. The hearty episode lets fans check up on Goku as the hero teams up with his fellow Universe 7 comrades to take out Jiren. With the Tournament of Power in its last seconds, the trio manage to knock Jiren out of the arena, but Goku and Freeza are taken with him. The event ends with Android 17 as the winner, leaving Universe 11 to be destroyed.

As fans predicted, the loss of Universe 11 was a short one. Android 17 wished for all of the tournament's annihilated universes to be revived, a choice which resurrected an untold number of people. With the tournament over, Universe 7 was allowed to go back to their daily lives, but fans were rather interested to hear what Dragon Ball Super's narrator had to say about the finale.

After the episode went live in Japan, fan-translators such as @Herms98 shared the narrator's optimistic words with fans.

Narrator: "Their endless training to their limits continues. Perhaps when a new strong opponenet appears, Goku and co.'s days of adventure will begin again. Until then, this is a brief parting. Everyone, let's all meet again!" — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 25, 2018

Of course, the explicit mention of a "brief parting" has fans feeling good. Dragon Ball Super may be over, but it seems Toei Animation isn't ready to let Son Goku take early retirement. With the Saiyan earning more money than ever, it sounds like Dragon Ball will return with a new series or revival before too long. This December will welcome the release of Dragon Ball Super's first film, and its meaty storyline may be what births a new era of shonen goodness for the franchise. So, fans will want to keep their ears peeled for Super Saiyan updates in the coming months.

Were you surprised by the Dragon Ball Super finale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!