Dragon Ball Super Reminds Just How Powerful Beerus Is

The latest manga arc of Dragon Ball Super, Granolah The Survivor Arc, isn't just introducing the Z Fighters to a brand new character in the intergalactic bounty hunter whose race was destroyed by the Saiyans, but it also sent fans a strong reminder of the power at the disposal of the God of Destruction, Beerus. With the Prince of the Saiyans taking on new challenges in his bid to bridge the gap of power between himself and Goku, following the Saiyan protagonist's mastery of Ultra Instinct, it definitely seems as if both Z Fighters still have a ways to go to hit Beerus' level.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 69, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Beerus first hit the scene in the feature-length film, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, which brought the God of Destruction and his "handler" Whis to the forefront in the world of the Z Fighters. Though Goku was able to learn how to become a Super Saiyan God and battle Beerus to a standstill, it was clear that the feline destroyer was holding back against the Saiyan warrior. While it's been unclear just how powerful Beerus truly is if he were to unleash the full force of his power, what is clear is that Goku and Vegeta still apparently can't match the God of Destruction.

(Photo: Shueisha)

In the previous manga arc, Vegeta boosted his power by training on the Planet Yardrat, learning the techniques of Instant Transmission and Forced Spirit Fission, and luckily for the Saiyan Prince, Beerus is looking to increase his power even further by teaching him a new trick or two. What is unfortunate for Vegeta is that the God of Destruction dismantles him, proving that the strength he acquired, as well as his Super Saiyan Blue form, aren't anywhere near enough for Vegeta to lay a hand on Beerus.

Though it's unclear what new techniques Beerus will impart to Vegeta, it's clear that the Saiyan's training will be some of the hardest he's ever faced to date.

Do you think Beerus is stronger than Ultra Instinct? Could you see Vegeta standing toe to toe with the God of Destruction?