Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives Spider-Man a Saiyan Makeover

Marvel Comics are continuing to find its way into the worlds of both anime and manga in past years, with Deadpool: Samurai seeing the Merc With A Mouth teaming up with All Might in a manga series and various heroes receiving anime series of their own such as Wolverine, Iron Man, and Blade. While the Z-Fighters making up Dragon Ball's roster have yet to test their skills against the Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, or any of the other main heroes that populate the Marvel Universe, one cosplayer has fused Spider-Man with the Saiyans.

The most recognizable Saiyan armor is most likely worn by the Prince of the Saiyans, Vegeta, as the former villain has been a part of the Shonen series since he first debuted in the early episodes of Dragon Ball Z. While the father of Trunks has changed his look from time to time, he routinely will return to wearing Saiyan armor that has evolved over time, as was the case during recent Dragon Ball Super Arcs such as the Tournament of Power, Moro, and Granolah The Survivor Arcs. If the Saiyan Prince somehow found himself facing down everyone's favorite wall-crawler, it would be a relatively one-sided fight thanks to Vegeta's radical power level.

Friendly Neighborhood Saiyan

Instagram Cosplayer Spidey Wu took the opportunity to imagine if Peter Parker had landed on Earth as a member of the Saiyan race rather than being raised in Queens by his kindly relatives in Aunt May and Uncle Ben:

(Photo: Spidey Wu)

As mentioned earlier, Spider-Man being able to fight one-on-one with any of the Saiyans, even lower-level brawlers, might be one-sided when all is said and done. Luckily, there have been some wildly powered versions of the web-slinger introduced over the years that might ultimately stand a chance, including Cosmic Spider-Man and even a Spider-Man who briefly could access the power of the Phoenix Force. While Spider-Man has yet to receive his own anime adaptation, a new manga series that will hit the stands from Viz Media is headed to retailers in 2023.

What Marvel/Anime fusions would you like to see arrive in the future?