Dragon Ball Super Fan Animates Beerus’ Fight Against Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Broly gave us a number of battles that we had been looking forward to seeing for some time. With Broly crashing against the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, Gogeta, and even Whis for the briefest of seconds, one fan has decided to imagine what if another fight had happened during the biggest Dragon Ball movie of all time. An artist created an animation imagining just what would happen if the God of Destruction, Beerus, were to clash against the Legendary Super Saiyan in a fight to end all fights.

When we saw Broly in theaters, there were numerous times where the audience exploded based on the intense scenes that were taking place throughout the run time. Some of these examples were Vegeta going Super Saiyan God for the first time, Broly becoming a Super Saiyan, and the birth of Gogeta into continuity. One of the biggest reactions from our experience came from when Broly set his sights on Whis and an extremely short, but anticipated battle began. With Whis’ power seemingly surpassing Beerus’, it would definitely have been interesting to see who would have come out the victor.

Reddit Artist Buzziet created an amazing animation that shows what a hypothetical fight between Beerus and Broly would have looked like had such a clash taken place during the Dragon Ball Super movie, pitting the Legendary Super Saiyan against the God of Destruction:

Broly’s power level is a tad difficult to hammer down, with his initial fight against Goku’s first Super Saiyan God form almost acting as something of a warm up for him. During the Tournament of Power, it was hinted at that Jiren may be more powerful than his God of Destruction, leading one to believe that Goku in his Ultra Instinct form may surpass Beerus. Keeping this in mind, perhaps Broly would take home the victory if he were to clash with our favorite feline deity of the Dragon Ball franchise.

Who do you think would win in a fight between Broly and Beerus? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

