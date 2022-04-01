No, Dragon Ball Super Has Not Announced Its Comeback

Dragon Ball Super fans might have gotten a new movie introducing the Legendary Super Saiyan, with a new film on the way that will bring back the Red Ribbon Army, but said fans are still waiting for the return of the television series that ended four years ago today. With the Tournament of Power bringing the series to a close, the rumors of the series’ return next year are unfortunately false, with the announcement coming as an April Fool’s Day Prank to help celebrate the season.

Following the Tournament of Power, for those not following along with the events of the manga, the Z-Fighters found themselves facing off with an energy-absorbing sorcerer that was seeking to absorb entire planets into his being. With Goku and Vegeta finding the wizard able to absorb their energy whenever they fought, the two Saiyans had to take drastic measures in order to claim victory and save the universe. Vegeta found himself traveling to the Planet Yardrat to learn Instant Transmission as well as learn new techniques while Goku trained with the renegade angel known as Merus in order to better master the power of Ultra Instinct.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles started the hilarious rumor that Dragon Ball Super’s anime was set to return with an anime adaptation of the Moro Arc, as fans wait for any word from Toei Animation that the Z-Fighters will return to the small screen following their long hiatus when the Tournament of Power came to a close:

While Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was originally slated to hit theaters in Japan later this month, a recent hack of Toei Animation delayed the film indefinitely, with fans in North America waiting to see if the potential summer release will be pushed back as well. With major Toei series such as One Piece, Digimon, and Dragon Quest to name a few. While it is certainly possible that we might see Dragon Ball Super’s anime return in 2023, there has been no official word from Toei or Akira Toriyama that the television show will return next year.

When do you think Dragon Ball Super's television series will return?