Dragon Ball Z Art Reimagines Super Saiyan Caulifla Perfectly

✖

Caulifla is one of the most powerful Saiyans in Universe 6, and she knows that very well. Ever since the heroine was introduced, she has been itching to gain more power, and her ambition has endeared Goku as much as it has pushed him. Caulifla's ability to go Super Saiyan is just the tip of her potential, and that is why one fan decided to honor the fighter with a special Dragon Ball Z redo.

The artwork comes from Reddit user dreamonto. It was there the artist posted a drawing they did of Caulifla which dates her to Dragon Ball Z. As you can see below, the artwork is insanely good, and fans know the heroine would have been insanely popular back in the day if Caulifla's debut had happened sooner.

This fan-art brings out the best of Dragon Ball Z with its sharp lines and flat colors. The shading and ki auras of Dragon Ball Super are nowhere to be found here. Instead, Caulifla looks pointed with all her tight angles and posing. It goes without saying the Saiyan looks dangerous in this shot, and plenty of netizens say they like this Caulifla design better than the actual one.

Sadly, the style of Dragon Ball Z has fallen out of favor, but Dragon Ball Super has evolved from its original aesthetic. When the anime announced its first film, artist Naohiro Shintani was recruited to give the anime a total design makeover. His stunning work was met with wild approval, and fans have long wondered how Caulifla will fare with the style. So if this artist wants to tackle Shintani's aesthetic next, we are game!

What do you make of this Dragon Ball Z makeover? Does it suit Caulifla? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.