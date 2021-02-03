Dragon Ball Makeover Gives Super Saiyan Blue a Better Look

✖

Dragon Ball Super not only introduced Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters to the world of the Gods, but it also gave the Saiyans new transformations such as Super Saiyan Blue, with one fan giving the Prince of the Saiyans a makeover to help the power pop that much more! During the Tournament of Power, Goku found himself discovering the power of Ultra Instinct, with Vegeta, in turn, finding his own new transformation in Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolved, or Super Saiyan Royal Blue!

Akira Toriyama's latest saga has differed from the manga to the anime, with this unique transformation not quite given to Vegeta in the pages of the manga, though that certainly hasn't stopped the prince of the Saiyans from discovering new ways to gain power. In the recent Moro Arc that has yet to receive an anime adaptation, Vegeta trained on the Planet Yardrat in a bid to gain more power during the fight against the nefarious sorcerer. With the Saiyan Prince learning how to perform Forced Spirit Fission, a new technique that essentially allows him to undo fusions and energy-absorbing techniques, he hasn't received a transformation akin to Ultra Instinct but the series has been teasing that Vegeta might just have one waiting for him in the future.

Twitter User Android 17 Simp re-imagined Vegeta's Royal Blue look without the patented aura, giving us a new stylized look at the Prince of the Saiyans' form which helped him defeat the God of Destruction in training, Toppo, that looks as if it would fit right into the anime:

Super Saiyan blue evolution without the aura actually looks cool pic.twitter.com/4sdB8oA7LQ — barker (@Android17simp) February 1, 2021

Currently, there are no plans revealed as of yet regarding the return of Dragon Ball Super's anime, but the manga has started 2021 with the new arc, Granolah The Survivor Arc, which follows an intergalactic bounty hunter seeking revenge against Freeza for the destruction of his race. With Vegeta teased at training alongside the God of Destruction Beerus, it seems that the Saiyan Prince is on his way to matching the power of Ultra Instinct!

What do you think of this new take on Vegeta's Royal Blue form? Do you want to see the prince of the Saiyans surpass Ultra Instinct in the future of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!