‘Dragon Ball Super’ Announces New Ending Theme

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has been heading into its final legs, and the anime is about to commemorate the occasion with a new ending theme.

Starting in January, the ending theme will be “Lagrima” the debut single of the group OnePixcel.

Starting in January, DB Super’s new ending theme will be Lagrima, the “major debut single” of the group OnePixcel. https://t.co/0Qc2FxEnw8 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 16, 2017

While fans have become accustomed to the current ending theme, “By a 70cm Square Window,” from ROTTENGRAFFTY the new theme will mark a huge shift in the series much like “70cm” did before it. Though some fans still argue that the series’ ending hasn’t been the same since the eighth ending theme, “Boogie Back.”

The new ending will mark a transition toward the final legs of the Tournament of Power. As the tournament has been whittled down between the final three universes, the series is teasing a major confrontation between Universe 7 and 11.

But before that Universe 7 has to contend with Universe 3’s giant trump card, the fusion of Aniraza. As teased for Episode 121, the giant Aniraza will force Universe 7 to band together to defeat it, including its most stubborn member, Freeza.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.