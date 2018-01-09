‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Threatens A Very Conflicted Vegeta

Although the Potafeu mini-arc of Dragon Ball Super has been labeled as filler by fans since it slots in-between the Universe 6 and Future Trunks arcs, Funimation has made it quite the must see for long time fans.

Not only has Brian Drummond, who voiced Vegeta for the Ocean Studios’ dub of the series, returned to portray Copy Vegeta, he’ll get to have a long awaited rematch with Goku in the upcoming episode.

As Vegeta slowly begins fading away, Goku and Copy Vegeta begin fighting and the preview teases quite a conflicted Vegeta. He wants to live, but he also doesn’t want himself to lose against Goku because it would be a bad mark on his Saiyan pride. Even going so far as to yell, “Why aren’t you doing better than that pale imitation of me?”

Things are only going to get worse for Vegeta as the three minute time limit encroaches and that Goku, rightfully, finds himself struggling against Copy Vegeta. Vegeta then doesn’t know whether to root for Goku or to root for what is essentially himself in this fight.

This upcoming rematch is so anticipated, it is even starting fires among the English voice cast. Christopher Sabat and Sean Schemmel have challenged each other to a fight in real life thanks to a back and forth they had on Twitter for the episode. Luckily, they’ll be able to settle their differences through Dragon Ball FighterZ.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.