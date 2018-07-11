‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Schedule Announces Change

Dragon Ball Super has a hold on its dub, but it looks like its schedule is in for a big change. Over on Twitter, the folks at Funimation confirmed the anime will switch up its online dub release moving forward.

Taking to social media, the official Funimation account confirmed some good news about the dub. Thanks to the powers at Toei Animation, the dub will put episodes online shortly before they hit home video release.

“Heads-up, dubbed episodes of #DBSuper have a new schedule on Funimation,” the tweet reads.

“We have an update from @ToeiAnimation that each 13-episode batch will launch a few weeks before the home video release. Thanks for being so supportive as we work to bring you anime as soon as possible!”

So, there you have it. If you prefer watching the dubbed take on Dragon Ball Super, then you will be able to binge volumes online before they hit DVD and Blu-ray. So far, four volumes of Dragon Ball Super have gone live, so the fifth volume will be the first to try this schedule. That means the ‘Universal Survival’ arc will kick off the trend, and dub enthusiasts are all game to check out these episodes on-demand sooner rather than later.

If you’re wanting to go around the English dub from the beginning again, then you can skip streaming and look straight to cable. Not long ago, Adult Swim moved Dragon Ball Super to a prime time slot as it replaced King of the Hill. The anime now airs every weekday to kick off the evening program, giving Goku the kind of publicity he deserves.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series past the “Future Trunks” arc.

Have you been keeping up with the English dub of Dragon Ball Super?