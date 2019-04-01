‘Dragon Ball Super’ Art Imagines Iconic Goku-Vegeta Team Up in Shintani Style

Dragon Ball Super cut its anime more than a year ago, but the series lives on. Not only does the story has a new arc going down in the manga, but the team at Toei Animation set out Dragon Ball Super‘s first film last winter. Now, one fan is taking the film’s look and bringing it to the small screen in a very sleek retrofit.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as CELL-MAN gave their take on Dragon Ball Super‘s newest art style. The look, which was made by animator Naohiro Shintani, was taken by CELL-MAN and fit into a popular episode of Dragon Ball Super‘s final arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Recreated a shot from DBS Ep:127 into Shintani’s style,” the piece below was captioned.

Recreated a shot from DBS Ep:127 into Shintani’s style. pic.twitter.com/AwJ4PCGiAz — CELL-MAN 🐢 (@CELLMANart) March 31, 2019

As you can see, the two pieces are easy to compare given their differences. Sure, Goku and Vegeta are in the same positions in both images, but the left is clearly based on the designs created by Shintani.

To the left, Vegeta looks less glossy off the bat, and his flattened color palate isn’t as flashy as the one originally used in episode 127. As for Goku, the Super Saiyan Blue hero borrows the same color scheme, and his torn orange gi color matches the one he rocked way back in Dragon Ball Z.

For fans, this sort of makeover could very well foreshadow the future of Dragon Ball on television. While Toei Animation has not officially announced any new anime, rumors have persisted that one will come along sooner rather than later. So, for now, fans can only keep their fingers crossed this fan-art bodes well for the anime’s future.

So, which art style do you prefer here…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!