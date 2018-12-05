This ‘Dragon Ball’ Gogeta Funko Design Will Make You Go Fusion-Ha

Dragon Ball Super is living the high life as its comeback is just over a month away. With Son Goku ready to run into theaters, fans are doing everything they can to hype themselves for the feature, and one fan-designed Funko is doing that for plenty.

So, if you have ever wanted a Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta figure, the team at Nerdvana Designs has your back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, the fan-ran account shared its design for a Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta figure. Funko has yet to go in on such a Pop, but it looks like netizens are ready to go Super Saiyan over the toy if it looked like this.

As you can see above, the figure features Gogeta’s layered hair, and it is glowing an electric blue. The color bleeds into the Saiyan’s brows, but fans are willing to overlook his hair in favor of his chest.

After all, Gogeta is the best of Goku and Vegeta, so it only makes sense for the fusion to be ripped. The fighter has his abs on full display thanks to his open vest, and Gogeta looks ready to knock Freeza out with a single punch.

For now, Funko has no plans to release any official Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta figure, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will make the fusion canon when it goes live, and audiences have been waiting years for the fighter to hit that status. The hero will be joining Broly for the canon lineup, and collectors everywhere are thinking there are few better ways to celebrate than for Gogeta to go Super Saiyan Funko.

So, do you think Funko should okay a figure like this…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.