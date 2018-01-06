Will Toppo Overpower Jiren Soon on ‘Dragon Ball Super’?

One of the more outlandish-seeming theories in Dragon Ball Super is the fact that one new God of Destruction could be crowned in the Tournament of Power: Universe 11’s Toppo. Fans have been going back and forth over this, but after the title of an upcoming episode was revealed, the official answer may be coming sooner than you think.

But if Toppo does indeed become a new God of Destruction, will he overpower Jiren?

The title for Episode 125 of the series is “Advent of the God of Destruction, Toppo! There is Only Overwhelming Power!!” which teases Toppo’s hidden power. Though Beerus has made sure to note how Toppo was close to the position in the past, fans had assumed Jiren was the one who was the fighter that was “as strong as a God of Destruction.”

If Toppo does become a God of Destruction during the Tournament, it raises quite a few questions. But the major thing that needs to be solved is whether or not this power will make him stronger than Jiren. There’s an interesting fan theory as to why Jiren is so powerful, as he could be the result of a massive fusion much like the Universe 6 Namekians, but will the God Hakai energy give Toppo that extra edge?

Jiren and Toppo have alternate agendas, as Jiren wants to save and Toppo has been shown to have a more agressive vision of justice. So the ability to outright destroy things will make Toppo a more fearsome opponent, especially if he’s even allowed to continue in the Tournament after this supposed transformation.

Also since Toppo is more aggressive, if he decides to follow his own agenda regardless of what Jiren may think, this may put the two against one another. Basically, the one who draws first blood has the edge in this situation. Jiren may be as strong as a God, but without that aggression he’ll be in a tough spot.

