‘Dragon Ball Super’ Leak May Tease Special Vegeta Manga Power-Up

When it comes to Dragon Ball, it wouldn’t be wrong to say Vegeta gets the short end of the stick more often than not. The poor guy is used to be second string, but the manga may give the guy a break soon enough.

After all, reported leaks from Dragon Ball Super‘s next chapter are here, and they seem to indicate Vegeta will get a power-up of some sort soon.

As you can see below, a slew of apparent scans of chapter 40 have hit social media. A few summaries of the Dragon Ball Super chapter have gone live as well, and each says Vegeta gets some sort of one-up when he fights Jiren.

From what I can tell, this is a new aura with tone that hasn’t been used for SSGSS in the manga before. Might be Toyotaro’s version of SSGSSEvolution… :Y pic.twitter.com/lWag1hkj6p — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) September 19, 2018

In the image above, fans can see a bit of what all the summaries are referring to. Vegeta is seen powering up into Super Saiyan Blue, but his aura is a bit different than usual. The odd shading may hint at the arrival of a new power-up, but the manga summaries don’t say anything about a specific name being dropped.

So, no — Vegeta doesn’t get to go Ultra Instinct in the manga. Not even Toyotaro is able to do that.

According to summaries out for the chapter, Vegeta does get some sort of boost when he takes on Jiren. It is said the Saiyan gets a big boost in ki, one that helps him fight Jiren on-pair and shocks even Beerus. It seems the power-up even heals some of Vegeta’s fatigue, but it isn’t powerful enough to do lasting damage to Jiren. For anime fans, this rumor has got them thinking back to the SSGSS Evolution Vegeta whipped out during his fight with Jiren, but it has been said that the form was an anime exclusive. So, this boost could be Toyotaro’s way of giving Vegeta a boost without breaking the anime’s exclusivity clauses.

