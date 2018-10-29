‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Director Teases Reason Behind Nappa’s Hair Loss

If there are two things the Saiyan race has in spades, they are power and great hair. From Son Goku to Vegeta, the alien race has been gifted with luscious locks, but one fighter was pushed out of that circle years ago. Fans will recall Nappa is has a distinct lack of hair, and it seems there is one person who knows why the Saiyan lost his hair.

However, according to the director of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the man may never spill the secret.

Recently, Tatsuya Nagamine dropped new teasers about his long-awaited film. The feature, which goes live this winter, will revisit characters like Nappa and Raditz back when Planet Vegeta was in tact. During a recent live stream, the director shared details about Nappa’s return, and he made sure to mention his polished scalp.

As it turns out, the Saiyan will be in his “20s or 30s” in the upcoming film. The designs for Nappa’s comeback do have him with hair, but Nagamine went on to say the only person who knows how the fighter lost his locks is Akira Toriyama himself.

That is, if the creator has not forgotten.

“Only Toriyama knows what happened to his hair,” Nagamine told fans (via Herms98), prompting a renewed push to diagnose Nappa’s premature balding.

For years, netizens have put out theories regarding Nappa and his hair, but Toriyama has never commented on the look. The Saiyan had hair in his early adulthood, and fans saw glimpses of his dark hair even back in Dragon Ball Z flashbacks. However, by the time the anime moved into its ‘Saiyan’ saga, Nappa was as bald as they come. So, if fans are lucky, the character’s resurgence will prompt Toriyama to share this dirty little secret with fans.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”