‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Featured A Very Special ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Star

There are a set of fans who prefer the english dub of the Dragon Ball series, and their fandom was just rewarded by a surprise return from one of its famous voice actors.

The last episode of the Dragon Ball Super English language broadcast had Trunks, Goten, and Vegeta travel to Potafeu, and are dealing with a powerful water that makes copies of powerful warriors. The last reveal was of a copy Vegeta that has a voice Dragon Ball Z fans are sure to recognize:

Cast announcement from the latest #DragonBallSuper dub episode! Hardcore #DBZ fans will recognize that voice… In this blast from DBZ past, we’re SO hyped to announce that Cloned Vegeta, who debuted in this episode, is played by Brian Drummond! pic.twitter.com/rmAsScDz7F — Funimation (@FUNimation) December 17, 2017

As a nice shout out to fans, Funimation has cast Brian Drummond as Clone Vegeta. Brian Drummond was the voice actor for Vegeta on Ocean Studios’ English dub of Dragon Ball Z, and has a performance that’s notably different from Chris Sabat’s take for Funimation.

While the last episode only briefly featured Drummond, the preview for the next broadcast teases a major showdown between the two Vegetas as Drummond gets to shout out Vegeta’s famous Galick Gun:

While the current events of the English broadcast had been dubbed as filler by fans, Funimation’s extra spice has certainly made it a must watch event.

The English broadcast release of Dragon Ball Super just ended the “Universe 6” arc, where the God of Destruction Beerus challenges his brother, Universe 6’s God of Destruction Champa for ultimate superiority of the planet Earth and its delicacies. Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and the mysterious Monoka fought against various tough enemies from Universe 6 such as a member of Frieza’s race, Saiyan, and a time-shifting assassin.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.