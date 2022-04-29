Dragon Ball Super Artist Draws Majin Vegeta: Watch

✖

Majin Vegeta is considered to be one of the best transformations for the Saiyan Prince, not just thanks to its design, but thanks in part to the emotional moments that the form gave to the Z-Fighter during the Majin Buu Saga of Dragon Ball Z. Now, the official artist for Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro, has taken the opportunity to revisit the time period wherein Vegeta was willing to do anything to fight against Goku, including murdering his fair share of innocent civilians.

The Majin power-up that Vegeta received was from the wizard Babidi, who was a pint-sized terror dead set on unleashing the menace known as Majin Buu. With the Saiyan Prince wanting one more crack at Son Goku before he was returned to the afterlife, Vegeta was willing to forfeit his mind and his body to not just have the chance to fight his rival, but to gain an upgrade in the power department as well. Luckily, Vegeta was eventually able to overcome the transformation, realizing that the destruction caused by Majin Buu was far more important than his rivalry with Goku during one of the biggest arcs of Dragon Ball Z.

The Official Dragon Ball Twitter Account shared the drawing process by Toyotaro in recreating the transformation of Vegeta during the Majin Buu Saga, with this drawing set to be a part of the mobile game, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle, which originally launched on mobile devices in 2015:

Toyotarou (@TOYOTARO_Vjump) reveals the creative process behind his Majin Vegeta artwork!



In this interview, Toyotarou talks about the key points of drawing this famous character, his favorite Vegeta quotes, and more!https://t.co/3gqLstHaa3 pic.twitter.com/BoLcMAgIK5 — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) April 29, 2022

In the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Vegeta has revealed what looks to be one of his most terrifying transformations to date in Ultra Ego, a power that he apparently learned while training under the God of Destruction, Beerus. With the transformation giving his hair a purple hue and giving him a facial appearance close to that of Super Saiyan 3, it, unfortunately, wasn't enough for him to defeat the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah. With Vegeta's current fight seeing him aligning with Granolah against the member of the Heeters known as Gas, it will be interesting to see if the Saiyan Prince does take on the current strongest being in the universe head-on.

