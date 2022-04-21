Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Bardock's Secret Saiyan Form an Anime Makeover

✖

The Dragon Ball fandom is (once again) currently obsessed with Goku's father Bardock, thanks to the latest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga! The latest chapter of DBS gave fans the long-awaited pivotal moment of the current "Granolah The Survivor" Arc: a flashback to Bardock's battle with evil warrior Gas, on Planet Cereal decades before. How Bardock defeated Gas in the past was the key to Goku, Vegeta, and the last Cerealian, Granoloah, now defeating a much stronger Gas in the present. As it turned out, Bardock unlocked a secret Saiyan power that gave him the edge in battle!

As you can see below, Bardock's new secret Saiyan power is already inspiring fans' imaginations. The black-and-white manga panels aren't enough – Dragon Ball fans want to see Bardock's secret Saiyan power in full anime glory!

Dragon Ball's continuing campaign to evolve Bardock into more of a heroic figure has really taken some big strides in the latest manga story arc. The backstory of the Cerealian Massacre has revealed that Bardock wasn't just a Saiyan defending his homeworld from Freeza at the last moment – and was more than a sympathetic father that sent his son to Earth, Superman-style. Bardock stood against the rest of the Freez Force and the evil Heeter family that Gas belongs to, all to save Granolah and his caretaker, the Namekian named Monaito. In other words: Dragon Ball has made it unabashedly clear that Bardock was a unique Saiyan who had a much nobler streak than most of his kind – the sort that was passed down and is the core source of Goku's heroic nature.

The re-alignment of both Bardock's nature and his powers isn't by accident: Dragon Ball Super's Granolah Arc has been building toward next-level power limit breaks for both Vegeta and Goku. For Vegeta, it's been about tapping into his true nature as a battle-craving Saiyan and combining it with his Destroyer God training to create the new form Ultra Ego. Goku's path has been charted through the angelic power of Ultra Instinct – a power that requires a level of focus and serenity that's not exactly in tune with Saiyan nature.

Now, thanks to the new revelations about Bardock and his power, Goku is similiarly poised to merge divine power with his own true nature as a Saiyan (an important first for Goku), so soon Bardock's Saiyan power could become Goku new Ultra Instinct.

You can read Dragon Ball Super manga chapters free online.