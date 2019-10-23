Dragon Ball Super Reveals New Details About Belmod’s Past

Dragon Ball Super may not be rolling out anime episodes each week, but that doesn’t mean the series is on hiatus. The story lives on in print thanks to its manga, and the publication has gone all-in on a huge arc. With the series thriving at Shueisha, new details continue to pop up about the series, and fans were let in on one secret not long ago.

This tamest the tidbit has to do with a certain God of Destruction. A new report by Dragon Ball News confirmed a longhand suspicion about Belmod which many had guessed more than a year ago.

Thanks to the original article, fans learned a new fact about Belmod during his younger years. Dragon Ball News informed fans Young Belmod was a “close friend” to Jiren’s mysterious the mentor. The pair were members of the Pride Troopers until Belmod’s feud with Gicchin prompted the future God of Destruction to leave (via Dragon Ball Hype).

As you can see above, the sketch drawn to highlight the lesson sees Belmod wearing his old Pride Troopers uniform. The scene sees the fighter take of his gloves as he retires from the team, leaving Gicchin to stand behind powerless as his former friend walks away.

While fans did know Belmod and Gicchin shared a connection, the detail about their Pride Trooper past was not publicly known. Many had guessed the pair fought together on the team, and the hunch has finally been confirmed. The fighters became friends as they worked with one another, but Belmod’s love of power did not mesh with Gicchin’s interest in teamwork. While Belmod went on to become the God of Destruction in his universe, Gicchin went on to lead a noble life where he raised up the likes of Jiren. And as Belmod hinted long ago, he was never able to reconcile with his friend before Gicchin was killed.

